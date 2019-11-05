Square (SQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Square (NYSE:SQ) is scheduled to issue its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Square stock opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Square has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.09.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $127,938.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

