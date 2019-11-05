SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.06. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 16,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. The company offers sqidworks diagnostic platform, a fully-automated microarray processing and analytical system; sqidlite benchtop diagnostic platform, a fully automated bench top microarray processing and analytical system; and sqid-X, a semi-automated bench-top platform.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.