SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Get SPX alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of SPX from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.18. 4,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,044. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.42.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in SPX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in SPX by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SPX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.