Sprott Securities Upgrades Semafo (TSE:SMF) to Buy

Semafo (TSE:SMF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sprott Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.80 price target on the mining company’s stock. Sprott Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Semafo from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins downgraded Semafo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Semafo from C$5.80 to C$6.30 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Semafo in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Semafo from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.14.

TSE:SMF traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,833. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. Semafo has a 1 year low of C$2.23 and a 1 year high of C$5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$180.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semafo will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semafo

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

