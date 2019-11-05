Sprague Resources (SRLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Sprague Resources to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $662.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.16 million. On average, analysts expect Sprague Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sprague Resources stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $417.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.58%. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is 84.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

