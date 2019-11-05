Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPWH. BidaskClub upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of SPWH opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $294.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

