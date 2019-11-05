SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,125. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.