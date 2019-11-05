SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is First National Trust Co’s Largest Position

First National Trust Co increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.3% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $37,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $142.15 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $113.42 and a one year high of $146.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.