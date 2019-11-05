S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) CTO Nicholas Cafferillo Sells 3,219 Shares of Stock

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Cafferillo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total value of $2,506,987.45.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $256.34 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $269.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $301.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

