Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Gap Up to $2.30

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.30. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 343,298 shares traded.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.81 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Julian Mark Bott acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Way acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 126,250 shares of company stock valued at $240,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 827.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.