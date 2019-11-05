Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $382.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.94. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $70,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,810 shares of company stock worth $110,122. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

