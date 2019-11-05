Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $382.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,810 shares of company stock valued at $110,122. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SONA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

