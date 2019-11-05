Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Southern in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Southern’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

SO opened at $61.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $63.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,040.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,533 shares of company stock worth $12,271,547. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

