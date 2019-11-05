South32 Ltd (LON:S32) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 213.33 ($2.79).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get South32 alerts:

S32 stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.82) on Tuesday. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 128.74 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 215.80 ($2.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. South32’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Graham Kerr sold 1,971,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £4,868,965.27 ($6,362,165.52).

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.