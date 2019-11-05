South Plains Financial’s (NASDAQ:SPFI) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 5th

South Plains Financial’s (NASDAQ:SPFI) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 5th. South Plains Financial had issued 3,380,000 shares in its public offering on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $59,150,000 based on an initial share price of $17.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

SPFI opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 1,422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.