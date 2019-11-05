Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.36

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $3.40. Sorl Auto Parts shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sorl Auto Parts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Sorl Auto Parts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $63.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Sorl Auto Parts had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sorl Auto Parts stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) by 682.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Sorl Auto Parts were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile (NASDAQ:SORL)

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

