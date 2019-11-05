SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) versus Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Financial Review

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR 1 0 2 0 2.33 Helius Medical Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 802.26%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and Helius Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR $2.79 billion 5.26 $458.51 million $1.43 31.91 Helius Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Helius Medical Technologies does not pay a dividend. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR beats Helius Medical Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands. Sonova Holding operates through sales channels, including independent healthcare professionals, government agencies, clinics, and retail network, as well as through Sonova-owned wholesale companies and independent distributors. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device. The device, when used in combination with physiotherapy, is designed to enhance the brain’s ability to compensate for damage due to trauma or disease. The Company’s PoNS device is designed to induce cranial nerve non-invasive neuromodulation through an increase in stimulation of the facial and trigeminal nerves, which innervate the tongue. The PoNS device is developed to deliver to the tongue a non-invasive neurostimulation, in a form that induces neuromodulation. The PoNS device is an electrical pulse generator that delivers controlled electrical stimulation to the tongue.

