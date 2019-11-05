Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 1,450 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 164.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cascend Securities lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.59.

NYSE KSU traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $149.76. 75,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,132. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.36. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $149.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

