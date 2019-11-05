Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,607 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $662,915,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,253 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,097,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,091.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $145,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 481.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,136,682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $135,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $67,794.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $193,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.94. 168,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

