Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 910 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 4.0% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 202,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 2.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 7,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Mastercard by 52.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 33,587 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $105,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.45.

Shares of MA traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,011. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $293.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $2,099,466.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,924,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,156,485,976.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,735 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,388 shares of company stock worth $31,586,383. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

