Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Boosts Holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. BB&T accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 83.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 49.6% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BB&T news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $225,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock worth $713,290,667. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NYSE BBT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 432,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

