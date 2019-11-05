Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 12,130 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 2.2% of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daily Journal Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,729,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,907 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,899,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,960,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

