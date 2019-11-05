Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Solaredge Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71. Solaredge Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $96.69.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $8,211,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,506.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,397,301.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,203 shares of company stock valued at $22,538,997 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

See Also: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.