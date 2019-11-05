Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million.

SUNS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,263. The stock has a market cap of $283.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. Solar Senior Capital has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUNS shares. BidaskClub lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

