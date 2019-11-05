Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 46.63%.

Shares of SLRC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.69. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLRC. BidaskClub downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

