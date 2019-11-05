Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Sokoman Minerals Corp (CVE:SIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 82000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $6.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. It explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Central Newfound Gold project situated in central Newfoundland. It also holds 100% interest in the Iron Horse project located northeast of Labrador City; the Startrek and Antimony Ridge projects situated in Newfoundland; and the Moosehead Gold Property located in central Newfoundland.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.