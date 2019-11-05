Social Send Market Cap Reaches $106,085.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Social Send has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $106,085.00 and $18.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

