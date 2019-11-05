SmileDirectClub (SDC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SDC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,275,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $49,727,475.45. Also, insider Kay Oswald bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $47,628.00. Insiders acquired 43,800 shares of company stock worth $808,019 in the last 90 days.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.