Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $428.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post sales of $428.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $438.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $422.80 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $411.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.06 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $52.08.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $215,696.25. Also, SVP Andrea Lee Bloomquist sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,253,070.00. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 9.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 16.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

