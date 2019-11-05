Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $32,925.00.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $34,560.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $31,815.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $31,680.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $33,870.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $37,575.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $34,860.00.

Slack stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. Slack has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 67.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WORK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Slack and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

