Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $32,925.00.
Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 28th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.
- On Friday, October 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $34,560.00.
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $31,815.00.
- On Monday, October 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $31,680.00.
- On Thursday, October 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $33,870.00.
- On Friday, October 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $37,575.00.
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00.
- On Monday, September 30th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $34,860.00.
Slack stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. Slack has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 67.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WORK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Slack and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.
About Slack
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
