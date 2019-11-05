Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Given a $34.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Skyline stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. Skyline has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,000 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 41,222 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,257,271.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,191,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,222 shares of company stock worth $4,816,293.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 614,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after buying an additional 426,665 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Skyline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,216,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Skyline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skyline by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 216,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Skyline by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

