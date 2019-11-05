Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 533.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $3,039,076.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 913,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $986,642.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 265,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 901,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,305. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,499,114. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

