Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 56.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,008,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,960,000 after purchasing an additional 64,654 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,903,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,661,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,216,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,941,000 after purchasing an additional 283,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,304,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,217,000 after purchasing an additional 62,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.32. 11,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,762. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.96. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $145.28 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

