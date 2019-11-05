SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

