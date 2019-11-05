Sigma Planning Corp Sells 33,603 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,603 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.58% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 905,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 302,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 116,488 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 436,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 113,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,407. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41.

