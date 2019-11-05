Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,637,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 921.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,769 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,477.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,910,000 after purchasing an additional 314,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,292,000 after purchasing an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $171.81. 19,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,779. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $173.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

