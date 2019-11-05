Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,637 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Copart by 170.7% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $82.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $85.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.84 million. Copart had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.