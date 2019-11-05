Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 51,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 216,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.3% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,734,000 after buying an additional 184,763 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.65. 32,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $92.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

