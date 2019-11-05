Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 607 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.42. 3,859,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 20.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

