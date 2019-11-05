Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $708-712 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $753.64 million.

Shares of SWIR stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 643,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $411.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.77 and a beta of 2.00. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWIR shares. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.64.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

