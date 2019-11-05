Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Up 5.3%

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.13, 991,964 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 836,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

SIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $329.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). Sientra had a negative net margin of 151.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,700,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sientra by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 730,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 727,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sientra by 6,998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 710,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 700,138 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 421.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 450,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 364,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

