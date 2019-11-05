Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €120.00 by HSBC

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €120.00 ($139.53) price target from investment analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €119.14 ($138.54).

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €107.62 ($125.14) on Tuesday. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €100.12.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

