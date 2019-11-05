SIBCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $775,195.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $775,195.00 and $3,288.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,334.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.02021562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.34 or 0.03142252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00677302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00672759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00053944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00414328 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,968,604 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

