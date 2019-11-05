Shockwave Medical (SWAV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 334.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shockwave Medical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $68.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $22,327,500.00. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $2,603,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 744,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,320 over the last ninety days.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

