Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $417,367,000 after purchasing an additional 901,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 465,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,536 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 101,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 72,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,322 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,548.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $6.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.71. The company had a trading volume of 42,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,471. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $365.20 and a twelve month high of $589.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $556.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.62.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.