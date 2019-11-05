Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) is Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 0.5% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,841,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $571.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $556.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.88. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $365.20 and a 12-month high of $589.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.62.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

