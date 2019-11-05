Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Shares Up 10.6%

Sherritt International Corp (OTCMKTS:SHERF) shares shot up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, 19,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 18,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Sherritt International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHERF)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

