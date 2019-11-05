Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,762,980 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,525% from the previous session’s volume of 170,050 shares.The stock last traded at $39.65 and had previously closed at $32.93.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 29.03%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,920,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,377,000 after purchasing an additional 338,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,694,000 after purchasing an additional 139,511 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 483,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 134,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.
