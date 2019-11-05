Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,762,980 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,525% from the previous session’s volume of 170,050 shares.The stock last traded at $39.65 and had previously closed at $32.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.96 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,920,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,377,000 after purchasing an additional 338,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,694,000 after purchasing an additional 139,511 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 483,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 134,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

