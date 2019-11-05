Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMED. Roth Capital began coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMED stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 44,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 million, a PE ratio of 489.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.