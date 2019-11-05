Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 105,433 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,433 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises 4.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 3.00% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EELV. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 982,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EELV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

